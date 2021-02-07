November 22, 1932-February 3, 2021

Marilyn Palmer Ray, 88, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on February 3, 2021 after a long illness. Marilyn was born on November 22, 1932 in Waverly, IA to Harry and Violet (Crawford) Wilder. She grew up in rural Allison, IA, graduated from Allison High School, and attended Wartburg College. Prior to marriage, Marilyn was employed as a secretary at the Shepard & Shepard law firm in Allison and for the Congregational Christian Conference in Grinnell, IA.

On July 17, 1955, Marilyn was united in marriage to George A. Palmer. They resided in Waterloo, IA, Newport, RI, and Minneapolis, MN where Marilyn was employed as a secretary. In 1959, the couple moved to Parkersburg, IA where they owned and operated Palmer’s Super Market until George’s death in 1988.

Marilyn was an active member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Parkersburg for many years where she served as organist and pianist, taught Sunday School, and coordinated and hosted Bible studies.