(1935-2020)

EVANSDALE — Marilyn Owen, 84, of Denver and formerly of Evansdale, died Monday, March 30, at Denver Sunset Nursing Home.

She was born April 1, 1935, in Centerville, daughter of Theodore W. and Madge C. Conn McMahon. She attended high school in Centerville. She married James E. Owen on Oct. 29, 1955, in Waterloo; he died March 26, 1995.

Marilyn worked as a photo clerk at Hawkeye Photo for many years. She was also a homemaker.

Survivors: a daughter, Molly Schipper of Harrisburg‚ N.C.; six grandchildren, Michelle Morris, Marilyn McConnell, Curtis Dellinger, Zach Morris, Amanda Owen, and Thomas Ray Owen; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Hage of Faribault‚ Minn., and Donna McMahon of Gresham‚ Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, James; two sons, James E. Owen Jr., and Thomas Owen; a daughter, Linda Card; a grandson, Ryan Blair; three sisters, Ruth Van Valkenburg, Betty McMahon, and Pearl Nichols; and a brother, Theodore “Ted” McMahon.

Services: Private family graveside services and burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.