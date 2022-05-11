October 4, 1926-May 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Marilyn Moss Boysen, age 95, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Suites at Western Home Communities.

She was born October 4, 1926, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Durwood and Frances (Brown) Moss. She graduated from high school and earned her registered nursing degree from Denver Children’s Hospital. On October 5, 1950, Marilyn was united in marriage to Dale Herbert Boysen in Cedar Falls. Herb preceded her in death on August 15, 1991.

Marilyn worked as first surgical nurse for Dr. Neil Williams in Cedar Falls for 32 years, retiring in 1996. During her career, Marilyn went on many mission trips to Jamaica, Honduras, and other countries to serve communities in need of medical care.

She was a member of St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls Nurses Club, PEO Chapter R, A.O.R.N., and was past president of the AmVets Post #49 Women’s Auxiliary.

Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, Lisa McKinstry of Cedar Falls, Barbara (Bill) Clements of Greenwood, IN, and Connie (Mark Kittrell) DeHaan of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Brandon Johnson, Emily (Josef) Kadlec, Chivas (Kim) Keller, Sarah (Devin) Bruce, Lisa (Chris) Helderman, Allison (Andree Salcedo Galezzo) DeHaan, Lindsey (Keith Major) DeHaan and Rob (Ally Evans) DeHaan; and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herb, and a sister, Barbara Berry.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls after the luncheon.

Memorials may be directed to St Luke’s Episcopal Church or Cedar Valley Hospice Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.