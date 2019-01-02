(1935-2018)
WATERLOO — Marilyn “Maxine” Steffen, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, of cancer.
She was born April 18, 1935, in Mason City, daughter of Kenneth and Margaret (Rogers) Hamand. She married Almond J. Steffen on Aug. 1, 1952, at the Methodist Church in Riceville.
Marilyn attended high school in Riceville. She worked in the cafeteria for the Waterloo Community School District for many years; she and Almond also owned and operated Steffen’s Cleaning for 14 years.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Bob (Connie) Steffen and Kathy Steffen, both of Waterloo and Jerry (Loree) Steffen of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; five grandchildren, Jenny, Nick (Rachel), Katelyn, Mitchell and Natalie Steffen; a great-grandson, Dylan Steffen; and three brothers, Roger (Sandy) Hamand of Rockford, Ill., Larry (Karen) Hamand of Rochester, Minn., and Dennis (Paula) Hamand of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Marilyn enjoyed watching “Jeopardy” on television, dancing, baking and listening to country western music. She treasured the time she spent up north in the cabin fishing and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
