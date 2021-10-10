March 2, 1934-October 7, 2021

DENVER-Marilyn Margaret Wente, 87, of Denver, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo due from complications of COVID-19.

Marilyn was born March 2, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of William H. and Phyllis (French) Sassmann. She was a graduate of Denver High School. Marilyn was united in marriage to Harold J.Wente at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reformed Church on September 29, 1951. She joined Harold in farming in rural Denver on the family’s Century farm until they moved to town. While on the farm, she enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens and raising her chickens. In her later years, she worked at Kurtt’s Jack and Jill until her retirement. Marilyn and Harold then spent many happy years traveling the United States by car or bus tour. Marilyn moved into the Denver Sunset Home in January of 2021 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage to Harold.

Marilyn was a longtime member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver where she was active with their many ministries. In her free time, Marilyn enjoyed sewing, playing bridge, and attending University of Iowa women’s basketball games with Harold for many years.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Harold, of Denver, a daughter, Susan (Paul) Kalainoff of Eldridge, Iowa, a son, Larry (Janet) Wente of Katy, Texas, five grandchildren: Nick and Eric Kalainoff, Melissa Wright, Jessica Sucupira, Jared Annear and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William A. Sassmann. daughter Nancy Wente, granddaughter Jennifer Wente, and grandson Mikel Sassmann.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Private family burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Denver. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.kaisercorson.com.