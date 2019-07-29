{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Marilyn M. Gonnerman, 84, of Waterloo and formerly of Grundy Center, died Saturday, July 27, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born May 18, 1935, in Grundy Center, daughter of Frank A. and Elva E. Penticoff Grabinski. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1953. Marilyn married Donald G. Gonnerman on Feb. 1, 1958, at the Walnut Street Baptist Church, Waterloo. He died May 30, 2013.

She was a member of the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church and served as deaconess. She was the former office secretary at Walnut Ridge Baptist Academy from 1982-2002. She then worked part-time for Kelly Temp. Agency and for Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.

Survivors: two sons, Rodney (Friend Lori) Gonnerman of Waterloo and Michael (Dana) Gonnerman of Overland Park, Kan.; a daughter, Sara (Daniel) Moore of Hudson; six grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, and Mallory Gonnerman, Emily (Talon) Meyer, and Katie and Zachary Moore; a great-granddaughter, Brenna Rose Gonnerman; and a brother, Dr. Dale (Sally) Grabinski of West Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her husband; three brothers, Willis Grabinski, Eldon Grabinski and Robert Grabinski; and four sisters-in-law.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Black Hawk Chapter. P.O. Box 1194, Waterloo, IA 50704.

Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

