October 6, 1950-May 15, 2022
EVANSDALE-Marilyn “Lynne” (Evans) Mincks, 71, of Evansdale, died Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home.
She was born October 6, 1950 in Waterloo, daughter of Arlo W. and Elvera M. Hohlt Clemons. Lynne attended Waterloo East High School and later obtained her associate’s degree in business from Hawkeye Tech.
Lynne married Robert L. Evans December 27, 1966, in Evansdale; he died March 13, 1985. She then married Joseph “Joe” Mincks on September 30, 2013, in Waterloo.
She was an Avon representative. Lynne also worked for Town and Country Home Improvement, Collison Services, and then was a bookkeeper for Racom for several years, retiring in 2011. She had a green thumb. Lynne enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, and watching birds.
Lynne is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Mincks of Evansdale; two daughters, Tammie (Jeff) Backes of Evansdale, and Tricia (Kale) Simerson of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dick Clemons of Minnesota, and Dan (Deb) Clemons of Kansas; three sisters, Beth (Dean) Heideman of Elk Run Heights, Laurie (Elbert) Adkins‚ and Kathy (DJ) Levinski‚ both of Clarksville, AR. She was preceded by her parents; first husband, Robert; and an infant brother, Billy.
Private family graveside services to take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation 2:00—4:00 PM Sunday, May 22 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.
