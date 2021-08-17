October 2, 1935-August 14, 2021

URBANA-Marilyn Louise Fuggiti, 85, of Urbana, formerly of Eagle Center, died Saturday, Aug. 14 at NorthCrest Specialty Care.

She was born Oct. 2, 1935 in Decorah, Iowa, daughter of Theodore and Mary Ann Vandersitt Uhlenhake. She married Sergio Fuggiti June 20, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died Oct. 14, 2020.

Marilyn was employed with Rath and John Deere.

Marilyn was a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel, Eagle Center, where she assisted with many church activities. She enjoyed being with her girls and her grandchildren. She and her husband, Sergio, owned and cared for Fuggiti Orchard where she loved to wait on people and share her knowledge of apples and apple baking. She frequently shared apple baked goods with her customers.

Survived by: three daughters, Louise (Craig) Potter of Waterloo, Gina (Joe) Stankowicz of Florida and Angela (Marty) Zimmer of Urbana; nine grandchildren, Jennette, James, Joseph Potter, Joey, Mark (Liz) and Mitchell Stankowicz, Nicole (Rory) Weston, Gabrielle (Tyler) Creed and Zachary Zimmer; two great grandchildren, Luna and Nova; a sister, Lou Ellen Chase of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Sita Fuggiti of Rio Rico, Ariz. and Carla Fuggiti of Oro Valley, Ariz..