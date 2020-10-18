Marilyn L. Ormord, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. She was born August 1, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of William A. and Emir Berry Sauer. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1944. Marilyn married Kendal Ormord April 18, 1965 in Missouri; he died August 9, 1983. She worked as a clerk at GMAC Mortgage for 26 years working with legal documentation retiring in 1996. She previously worked at Hinson Mfg. and John Deere. Marilyn was an Allen Hospital Volunteer in DME and Lifeline, she was an award recipient for her for volunteerism from the governor, charter member of 60+ years of Eastern Star Havasu Chapter, AZ, and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (George) Navadel of Vista‚ CA, Carol (Bruce) Stainbrook of Kimberling City‚ MO, and Kathryn (Todd) Dunning of Alamo, TX; daughter-in-law, Doris Perrin of Winston-Salem, NC; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; a half-sister, Debra (Bob) Adams of Chippewa Falls, WI; and special friends, Robin Misel of Ankeny, Bonnie Miller of Lake Havasu, AZ and Nancy Hart of Waterloo. Marilyn is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son, David Perrin; sisters, Karen Peverill, and Rose Moberly; her brother and sister-in-law, Neil and Dorothy Sauer, and brother, Kevin Sauer in infancy; and special friend, Hazel Brown. Memorial Services: 11:00 am October 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo; visitation: One hour prior to service; memorials: Westminster Presbyterian Church or UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.