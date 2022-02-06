January 15, 1930-February 4, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn L. Lee, 92, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage.

She was born January 15, 1930, in Tripoli, IA, the daughter of Elmer and Florence Jennings Reick. She received her 2 year teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University and her BA from Wartburg College. She married Hebert Lee June 3, 1951 in Maynard. He died June 17, 1985. Marilyn taught Fourth Grade at Dike Elementary School for 22 years, retiring in 2000.

Survived by: two daughters, Denise (Dennis) Woock of Shell Rock and Rebecca (Thomas) Barr of Converse, IN; three sons, David Lee of Norwalk, Dana (Jane) Lee of Fairbault, MN, and Don Lee of Des Moines; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: brother, Wendell Reick and daughter in law, Carol Lee.

Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 11 am until service time. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.