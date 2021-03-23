Marilyn L. Koch

She lived her life dedicated to giving all she could to her family, friends, church, and her God. As an adolescent she found her own church and was confirmed Lutheran. She graduated high school at age 16. On that day her parents moved to Colorado. She lived in Des Moines with her Pastor’s family, while she worked to save money for college. She received scholarships and attended Wartburg College in Waverly from 1944-1947. She sang and travelled with the choir. She met Lowell, and the rest is history. She knew as a child that she was called, as Lowell was, to serve God. They began that journey when Lowell graduated as a Lutheran pastor. Mom raised her big family-6 children in 10 years, and 1 arriving later-with love, fairness, firm but reasonable rules, boxing gloves to settle disputes, and always a wise word. Her wit and humor were quick and intelligent, with perfect timing. While raising us, she also served His church-teaching, prayer ministry, Bible studies, and taking in any strays. She did this everywhere they were, including Lowell’s time in the military, when she had her 4th child on Guam. Her long life continued this way, caring for all she loved, until age 79, when she could finally take care of herself. She has gathered so many good friends, as she opened her life and heart. Words we hear to describe her are “loving, non-judge mental, kind, joyful, fun-loving, quick wit, intelligent.” She has been an incredible and constant example of unwavering faith; patience for His will to show itself; how to pray and truly give it to Him with trust; and how to BE love. We are thankful you are at the party now, Mom