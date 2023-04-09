April 30, 1930-April 5, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn (Klinoff) Salyer was carried by the angels up to Heaven on April 5, 2023, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born to John and Agnes (Schaper) Klinoff in the old St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, IA, on April 30, 1930. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948 and went to Northwestern Bible College in St. Paul for one year and then to UNI for two more years. Marilyn held various jobs through the years, but her favorite was caring for children. In 1961, she was united in marriage to Larry Dale Salyer at the old Burton Avenue Baptist Church in Waterloo. In 1965, they adopted a precious baby girl whom they named Suzanne Marie Salyer. Suzanne married Glen Biermann in 1993. Sadly, Larry passed away in 2001.

Marilyn was a member of Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls and loved her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her passion in life was to love people and share the love of Jesus with them. She loved to bake cookies for her neighbors and friends, and she wrote sweet rhyming poetry for the birthdays of her friends and family. She was also a passionate and compassionate Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer for many years.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Glen Biermann; sister-in-law, Jeanette Klinoff; and nine beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two wonderful brothers, Jack and Roger Klinoff; and sister-in-law, Iona Klinoff.

Her homegoing service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Bethany Bible Chapel missions.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.