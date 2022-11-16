June 30, 1936-November 14, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Marilyn Kay Klamerus, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, November 14, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.

Marilyn was born June 30, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Celia (Weirbach) Kirkland. She graduated from Waterloo East High School, Class of 1954. Marilyn was united in marriage to William Klamerus on December 1, 1962, in Waterloo. She worked as a clerk for the Linn County Treasurer’s Office until her retirement in 2004. Marilyn enjoyed QVC shopping and spoiling her grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, William Klamerus of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Kim Andersen of Cedar Rapids; son, Kirk William (Cheryl) Klamerus of Springville, Iowa; grandchildren, Chase, Cassidy, Jacob, Colin, Andrew, Alison, and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Sylas, Griffin, Penelope, August, Auden, and Lorelei.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Celia Kirkland; two brothers; and two sisters.

Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities at: Sr. Mary Lawrence Community Center, 420 6th Street SE Suite 220, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52401.

