September 4, 1947-January 16, 2022

EVANSDALE-Marilyn Kay Ahlhelm, 74 of Evansdale, Iowa passed away on January 16, 2022 at Allen Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1947 at Allen Hospital, daughter of Clifford L. and Donna Debes Wold. She Married Tim Ahlhelm December 4th,1965 in Preston MN. They recently celebrated their 56th Anniversary. Marilyn was a 1965 East High graduate. She was a devoted homemaker and a 16 yr. employee at McGregor Furniture store.

She is survived by her Husband Tim, her Son Greg (Bonnie) Grandchildren Brittney and Cody Ahlhelm, a Great Granddaughter Madilyn Combs, a Brother John (Pat) Wold and a Sister Caren (Jeff) Milligan.

Marilyn was most known for her love and devotion for her family. She never missed an Episode of Days of Our Lives and loved working her puzzle books, but most of all, she loved her family. Her smile, laugh and giggle could light up a room!!

There will be a Celebration of Life in Her Memory, Saturday January 29th, at the AMVET’s in Evansdale from 12:00-4:00. Lunch will be Served at 1:00