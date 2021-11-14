 Skip to main content
Marilyn K. Christensen

Marilyn K. Christensen

October 24, 1944-November 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn K. Christensen, 77, of Cedar Falls, formerly of New Hartford, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born October 25, 1944, daughter of Glenn Whitney and Theo (Newell) Whitney. She graduated from West High School. She married Tom Schueler, they later divorced. Later, she married Don Christensen on November 10, 1990, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. Marilyn worked for various courier companies for 27 years, retiring in 2000. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Don, Cedar Falls; two sons, Darin (Sally) Schueler, Waterloo and Mike Schueler, Guttenburg; three stepchildren, Maggie (Kamal) Mnayer, Waterloo, Melissa Barker, Waterloo and Mory (Kathy) Christensen, Paola, Kansas; five grandchildren: Kent Jr., Lenah (Darren), Mary, Joseph (Jamie) and Alia; and four great grandchildren, Carsten, Maddie, Dax and Maddox. She is preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Breanna Christensen; and an aunt, Valda Allison.

Graveside services have been held at the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com

