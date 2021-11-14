October 30, 1933-November 11, 2021

Marilyn Joyce Mehlhaus earned her heavenly wings on November 11, 2021. She was born October 30, 1933 in Waterloo Iowa, the daughter of Maron G. (Robb) and Joy C. Sheeley. She attended Waterloo public schools and graduated from West High School in 1951.

Marilyn earned her music education degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1955 and taught elementary vocal music in Vinton Community Schools from 1955 to 1959 and kindergarten in Dysart from 1959 to 1960. She left teaching in 1960 to start a family. After the untimely death of her husband, Charles, in 1969, she returned to teaching for kindergarten for the Vinton Schools through 1995.

Her love of music started early with accordion, piano, and organ lessons. This led to a long-term hobby of playing the organ in church, having played for hundreds of weddings and funerals over her nearly 75-year career as an organist. She also enjoyed accompanying the Harmonettes for many years and, more recently, the Not-Half-Bad Quartet.

Marilyn married Charles Herbert Mehlhaus on June 23, 1957 at Graves EUB church in Waterloo. She and Charles farmed near Dysart until his death on January 20, 1969. She was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church for 64 years, serving many years as the delegate to the Annual Conference. Other activities include the 20th Century Women’s Club, president of Dysart Women’s Club, Eastern Star, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Dysart Planning and Zoning Commission. Over the years, she traveled the world, with her favorite travels being the Holy Land. She remained on the farm until moving into Dysart in fall 2000 and to Western Homes in Cedar Falls in August 2019.

Survivors include daughter Diane (Bruce) Janvrin of Ames, son Brian (Laura) Mehlhaus of Boone, five grandchildren, Bryleigh, Bram, and Ilona Janvrin and Erica and Katelyn Mehlhaus, aunt Cleola Robb of Raymond, several cousins and many friends and former students. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson, Brice Charles Janvrin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 14 at the Dysart United Methodist Church and an hour prior to services.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 15 at the Dysart United Methodist Church with burial following at Dysart Cemetery and a lunch at the church.

Masks will be required at the visitation and the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dysart United Methodist Church or to the family to establish a musical scholarship for Union High School.

