Marilyn was raised on a farm outside of Dike, IA and graduated from Dike High School in 1956. She worked in a variety of settings, including as a candy striper, in clerical positions, as a daycare provider, and retired from Douglas County Hospital working in the business office. She enjoyed reading, being with family and friends, and was one who always made friends easily. One of her greatest joys in her life included being with children and babies, but especially her own grand babies.