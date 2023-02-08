June 11, 1938-February 4, 2023
COUNCIL BLUFFS-Marilyn Jenne Harris, age 84, of Council Bluffs, IA passed away February 4, 2023. She was born June 11, 1938 in Grundy Center, Iowa to Harmon and E. Joyce (Burris) Boike.
Marilyn was raised on a farm outside of Dike, IA and graduated from Dike High School in 1956. She worked in a variety of settings, including as a candy striper, in clerical positions, as a daycare provider, and retired from Douglas County Hospital working in the business office. She enjoyed reading, being with family and friends, and was one who always made friends easily. One of her greatest joys in her life included being with children and babies, but especially her own grand babies.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dan and Greg; brother, Curtis Boike and special friend, John Tonkin.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Mark Harris (Erika) and their son Tristan (C.C.); daughter-in-law, Pamela Harris and her children, Dan (Rachel), Tom (Brittnay) and Matt (Alyssa); 6- great-grandchildren; 1-step great-grandchild; sisters, Judy Mohling (Jerry), Dorothy Heine; brother, James Boike (Karol); many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 1:00 to 3:00 PM Saturday, February 11,2023 at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs, IA.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.