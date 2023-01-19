June 5, 1941-January 17, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn Jean Schrum, 81 of Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital. She was born June 5, 1941, in Chariton, daughter of Donald and Wilma (Perkins) Lister. Marilyn graduated from Alderson-Broaddus University in Philippi, WV and Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY and worked as a Social Worker for River Hills Development Center for 16 years. She was married to John Schrum at Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo on August 9, 1975.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John; children, Rachel (Joey) Beasley of Waterloo, Heidi (Jesse) Piehl of Readlyn, and Joshua Schrum of Cedar Falls; 8 grandchildren: Ashley Beasley, Mysti Beasley, Jared Piehl, Adam Piehl, Danica Piehl, Ellie Piehl, Lucy Piehl, and Amelia Piehl; 2 great grandchildren; and her brother, Don (Becky) Lister of Hendersonville, NC.

Marilyn’s Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with Visitation the evening prior from 5 – 7:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Valley Lutheran Schools and Condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Marilyn was an active volunteer for many years with International Families of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Goodwill Industries Volunteer Services and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was nominated for the Mayors’ Volunteer Award in 2004. Marilyn was a member at Immanuel Lutheran Church where she participated in Bible Studies and served on the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and beloved family members.