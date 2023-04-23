March 4, 1938-February 21, 2023
Marilyn Jean Roberts passed away 2/21/2023. She was born March 4, 1938, in Hudson, Iowa to her parents Ed and Laura Snider. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic school in Waterloo and later junior high attended Reinbeck High School with class of 1956. She worked for her father’s business Snider Implement as a book keeper. She and her husband Paul were married in 1963, at United Church of Christ, after waiting for him to return from military duty. They made their home in Reinbeck, where she enjoyed being a loving and supportive wife and mother to her three children.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Ed and Laura Snider and half sister June Rhoades. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, her sister Elaine Woodrum, half brother Norman Snider, and three children Perry, Tom, and Paula. Cremation services done by Abels Cremation and Funeral Service. There will family memorial at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.