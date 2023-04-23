Marilyn Jean Roberts passed away 2/21/2023. She was born March 4, 1938, in Hudson, Iowa to her parents Ed and Laura Snider. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic school in Waterloo and later junior high attended Reinbeck High School with class of 1956. She worked for her father’s business Snider Implement as a book keeper. She and her husband Paul were married in 1963, at United Church of Christ, after waiting for him to return from military duty. They made their home in Reinbeck, where she enjoyed being a loving and supportive wife and mother to her three children.