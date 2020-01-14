Marilyn J. Schaefer

(1937-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Marilyn Jean (Thode) Schaefer, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 12, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St Marys Campus of Rochester, Minn.

She was born Nov. 5, 1937, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Einer and Marian (Corfe) Thode. She was married to Donald P. Schaefer on Jan. 4, 1960, at St. John's Catholic Church of Waterloo, and he preceded her in death in 1979.

Marilyn graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956 and attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She worked for Rath Packing in their business operations, dispensed samples in grocery stores, provided day care out of her home and then worked for Control-O-Fax for 26 years in the collections department until her retirement in 2006.

Survived by: her children, Michelle (Mark) Albert of Waterloo, Michon (David) Weeks of Northfield, Minn., and Mark (Debra) Schaefer of Oconomowoc, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Isaac (Jill Suurmeyer) Weeks, Peter (Elizabeth) Weeks, Christian (Mollie) Weeks, Rachel (Robin) Yim, Ross Albert, Emma Schaefer and Elleri Schaefer; a great-granddaughter, Samantha, with another great-grandchild on the way; and many other family members and friends.