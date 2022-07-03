Marilyn J. Nesvik

May 13, 1934-May 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn J. Nesvik, 88, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at NorthCrest Specialty Care. Marilyn was born May 13, 1934, in Eldorado, Iowa, the only daughter of Arthur & Ruth (Holien) Trapp. She married Allen Nesvik of West Union on March 6, 1954, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Eldorado.

Marilyn graduated from West Union High School. She worked several jobs including a stint at the Pentagon before she moved on to become a homemaker raising two sons.

After Allen died, Marilyn took her passion for reading books and volunteered at the Book Nook. Her hard work earned a promotion to Director of the Book Nook and later a Board Member of the Cedar Falls Library. She spent over 25 years devoted to the Book Nook, not only in its current location, but also in the original CFPL basement. Marilyn gathered, organized, scheduled, priced, recommended, sold, and had a steadfast dedication to the Nook’s success. She worked as many hours as some library employees and set a great example for her team members.

Marilyn is survived by sons Steve Nesvik (Jen) of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Mike Nesvik of Cedar Falls and three Grandchildren: Katie(Jeff) Cornelius of Chandler, Arizona, Zach Nesvik of Phoenix, Arizona, and Karleen Nesvik of Des Moines, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, her parents and two brothers, R Ken Trapp, and Chaplain Colonel Richard D. Trapp.

No funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10th from 2:00 to 5:00pm at the Cedar Falls Community Center. Memorials in Marilyn’s honor can be made to The Friends of The Library or the American Cancer Society.