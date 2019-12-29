{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Hurlbut

Marilyn Hurlbut

(1951-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Marilyn J. Hurlbut, 68, of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, Dec. 26.

She was born Oct. 17, 1951, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Dallas and Martha (Bruene) Hurlbut. Marilyn graduated from Cedar Falls High School, attended Iowa State University and earned her BA from the University of Northern Iowa.

She worked for Kelly Services and later at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls for 18 years. Marilyn was the current state secretary and former state president for The Rebekahs.

Survivors: her husband, Gene Mackie of Cedar Falls; her mother of Cedar Falls; a brother, Robert (Kim) Hurlbut of Cedar Falls; a sister, Evelyn (Ken) Falk of Chandler, Ariz.; two nephews, Christopher (Jennifer) Hurlbut and Justin Hurlbut; and a niece, Kristy Falk.

Preceded in death by: her father.

Services: Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, followed by a Rebekah service and funeral service at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Hurlbut as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments