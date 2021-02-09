August 19, 1937-January 25, 2021

Marilyn J. Hickok, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 25, at Manor Care Health Services.

She was born August 19, 1937 in Red Mound, Wisconsin, daughter of Stanley and Lena Fauske Wedwick. She married Dale Hickok on August 21, 1954 in Desoto, Wisconsin.

Marilyn had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. She used her gift of music to sing in choirs and play piano and organ in church her whole life. She also loved to draw and paint. Many of her family have some of her finished works. Marilyn was an avid gardener and loved to tend to her flowers and plants. She also loved a good laugh!

Survivors include: two sons, Alan Hickok of Schererville, Indiana and Dave (Wendy) Hickok of Lena, Illinois; two daughters, Valerie (Brian) Ott of Cedar Falls and Noreen (Gene) Leone of Sarasota, Florida; nine grandchildren, Derek (Jessie), Taylor, Eric, Keith, Sarah (Josh), Tyler, Meagan (Joe), Jared and Amanda (Richard); six great grandchildren, Joanie, Bear, DeVaughn, Damian, Nathan and Rhett.

She is preceded in death by: a grandson, Ryan Ott; two brothers, Rodney and Keith; and two sisters, Judy and a sister in infancy.