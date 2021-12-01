WATERLOO-Marilyn J. Haag, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born on June 25, 1935, daughter of Clyde E. and Ethel Mae Gibson Kistner and graduated from West High School in 1953. She married Howard A. Haag on May 16,1954, in Sumner at the St. John Lutheran Church. He died October 29, 2009. Marilyn was a charter member of Ascension Lutheran Church and active in the prayer shawl ministry, having knitted over 250 shawls and for Cedar Valley Hospice. She was a member of the American Legion Post #138 Auxiliary where she had knitted over 1,500 slippers for soldiers and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2011. An active Waterloo Baseball fan going back to 1946, she missed only 4 games since 1960. In 2010 she received the Waterloo Bucks Fan of the Year Award. She is survived by her sons, Eddy (Janice) and Randy (Beverly), both of Waterloo; daughter, Colleen Clark of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; fifteen extra grandchildren and four extra great granddaughters; two brothers, Ron Kistner of Omaha and Michael (Margaret) Kistner of Minneapolis; a sister, Debra (Steven) Miller of Jesup. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Adam Clark; son in law, Wade Clark; sisters, Sharon (Duane) Keroff and Marcella (Rich) Peterson; and sister in law, Kay Kistner.