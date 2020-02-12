Marilyn J. Burzacott

(1939-2020)
WATERLOO -- Marilyn (James) Burzacott, 80, of Altoona, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 8.
She was born April 7, 1939, in Waterloo to Robert and Gladys (Converse) James.
Marilyn was a bookkeeper for Nielsen Floral Shop for many years, retiring in 2011.
Survived by: her husband, Jack; children, Jeff (Megan) Kern, William (Raetta) Kern, Kelly (Doug) Olgren, Jon (Julie) Burzacott, Jan (Jeff) Knutson and Scott (Gina) Burzacott; grandchildren, Torie (Jason) Hermann, Stephanie (Josh) Lampkin, Bob Kern, Matthew Olgren, Jessyca (Michael) Wyant, Aaron Densley, Matt (Gianna) Burzacott, Ben (Kendal) Burzacott, Joel Burzacott and Brittany (Andrew) Skinner; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her grandson, Michael Olgren; great-granddaughter, Miralie Hermann; and brother, Jack James.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, Altoona. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the ARL in memory of Marilyn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Marilyn enjoyed going to Prairie Meadows, reading, shopping, dancing and spending time with her grandchildren.
