Marilyn J. Burzacott

(1939-2020)

WATERLOO -- Marilyn (James) Burzacott, 80, of Altoona, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 8.

She was born April 7, 1939, in Waterloo to Robert and Gladys (Converse) James.

Marilyn was a bookkeeper for Nielsen Floral Shop for many years, retiring in 2011.

Survived by: her husband, Jack; children, Jeff (Megan) Kern, William (Raetta) Kern, Kelly (Doug) Olgren, Jon (Julie) Burzacott, Jan (Jeff) Knutson and Scott (Gina) Burzacott; grandchildren, Torie (Jason) Hermann, Stephanie (Josh) Lampkin, Bob Kern, Matthew Olgren, Jessyca (Michael) Wyant, Aaron Densley, Matt (Gianna) Burzacott, Ben (Kendal) Burzacott, Joel Burzacott and Brittany (Andrew) Skinner; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: her grandson, Michael Olgren; great-granddaughter, Miralie Hermann; and brother, Jack James.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, Altoona. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the ARL in memory of Marilyn.