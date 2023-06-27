March 24, 1928-June 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn Gael Pape, 95, died on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Western Home Communities-Martin Suites.

She was born on March 24, 1928, in Moravia, IA, the daughter of Ardra “Jim” and Roma Gael (Pabst) Broshar. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945, then received her degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1949. On July 24, 1949, she was united in marriage to William Pape in Waterloo. She was employed as a case worker for Senator Chuck Grassley for several years.

Marilyn was a dedicated volunteer and served as treasurer of the Goodwill Auxillary and the Western Home Auxillary Cedar Falls. She also served as a trustee on the Waterloo Public Library and Goodwill Industries boards. She was a member of local and district levels of United Methodist Women, as well as a member of Chaper IU and R of P.E.O. for 68 years.

Marilyn is survived by her son and daughter, Michael Pape and Sarah (Dennis) Gilroy, both of Cedar Falls; daughter-in-law, Peg (Greg) Pape-Kohls of Cedar Falls; and brother, Gerry (Anne) Broshar of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Steven Pape; and sister, Jean Cutshall.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the UNI Dementia Simulation House (https://give.uni.edu/campaigns/26483/donations/new?a=5128769) and the Western Home Foundation.

