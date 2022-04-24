September 7, 1930-April 17, 2022

WATERLOO-Marilyn Faye (Nicol) Mountain, 91, died Sunday, April 17, at Martin Center Care Facility, Cedar Falls.

She was born September 7, 1930 in Dewar, daughter of Ralph and Irene (Poyner) Nicol.

She graduated from East High School in 1948 and married John E. Mountain on September 25, 1949 at the Washburn Community Church.

Marilyn worked at Foxx Produce and Morris Printing in the Waterloo area. For 15 years she was the Bookkeeper for John in his business, Mountain Construction, building numerous single-family homes in the area. Marilyn and John moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1972 where she then worked for American Bank Stationary for 20 years. After she retired, they moved back to Waterloo.

Marilyn was an active Christian for 80+ years. She loved quilting, knitting, embroidery and crafting. Marilyn made friends easily and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and sugar cookies. She enjoyed babysitting and took care of many children over the years. She volunteered for the American Heart Association and Diabetes Foundation.

Survived by her husband, John; children: Rod (Cathy), Plain City, OH, JoLyn Lennox, Waterloo, John Jr. (Suzanne), Temple, GA, Russell (Christine), Franklin, GA, and Philip (Shannon), Reno, NV; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sisters, Ramona Edgerton and Carole Mountain, Waterloo; sister-in-law, Sue Nicol; brother-in-law, Ray Hottle.

Preceded by her parents; sister, Myrna Hottle; brother, Marvin “Bud” Nicol; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Mountain.

Services 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 28, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th St., Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 27, at Locke on 4th. Memorials may be directed to the family.