December 4, 1932-November 5, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Marilyn Dorothy Geesaman, 89, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Nation Cottage at Western Home Communities.

She was born on December 4, 1932, in New Hartford, the daughter of Einar and Christalle (Juhl) Madsen. She graduated from Alden High School in 1950, then went on to graduate from Allen School of Nursing in 1971. She worked as a registered nurse at Sartori and Allen Memorial Hospitals. On August 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Don Geesaman in Des Moines. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2017. She was active in her community, serving as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, PEO Chapter R, UMW, and a 50-year member of Chapter #78 of OES.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Douglas (Cheryl) Geesaman of Bloomington, MN, Thomas (Alicia) Geesaman of Altoona, and Julie Anderson of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren: Zachary Geesaman, Lindsey (Matt) Brown, Ashley (Alex) Ross, Eric (Alyssa) Geesaman, and Dustin Anderson; seven great-grandchildren: Lillian and Peter Ross, Calvin and Sam Brown, Theo Geesaman, and Julian and Gabe Timmers; sister, Kathy (Ernie) Jones of MN; and brother, Dennis (Linda) Madsen of FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Dale Anderson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment at Alden Cemetery in Alden.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

