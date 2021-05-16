TRAER—Marilyn Dinsdale Jellings, 89, of Hugo, MN, formerly of Traer, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 10, 2021. Marilyn was born January 12, 1932, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Edward H. and Ruth Creighton Wood. After graduating from Waterloo West High School, she served as receptionist and dental assistant for Drs. Shaw, Ostheimer, and Carroll. On December 5, 1953, she was united in marriage to Calvin W. Dinsdale and delighted in being a farm wife and mother. Marilyn served as Postmaster in Buckingham, Iowa and enjoyed a 25 year career with the US Postal Service. Calvin passed away on November 23, 1980 and on April 4, 1987, she married Dean M. Jellings. Dean passed away on June 15, 2014. Marilyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and she is survived by daughters, Jodi (Marty) McConaughy of Riverview‚ FL, Susan L’Allier of Hugo‚ MN and son, Craig (Rita) Dinsdale of Byron‚ MN, 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her 3 brothers: Ed (Shirley) Wood, Jr. of Reinbeck‚ Ron (Phyllis) Wood of Waterloo‚ and Charles (Linda) Wood of Henderson‚ NV. Visitation will commence on Saturday, May 22 at 9:30 AM, with celebration of life service at 10:30 AM at Central Christian Church, 3475 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials can be directed to Central Christian Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.