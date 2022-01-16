March 30, 1945–December 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Marilyn Anne Daily Strubel, a lifetime resident of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Middleton, Wisconsin with her daughters by her side. Friends and family will celebrate her life at a funeral service Saturday, January 22, 10:30 a.m., St Edward’s Church, 1423 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. A visitation will be held prior to the funeral at 9:30am with memories from family and friends beginning at 10:00am. The mass will be live streamed at www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn was born March 30, 1945, the youngest of three children raised by Robert and Roberta (Heinz) Daily. She graduated from Columbus High School, Waterloo, and Mercy Nursing College, Dubuque. It was in an early-career hospital setting that she met Jim Strubel. They were married 12 months later on November 11, 1967, at St. Edward’s Church.

Jim and Marilyn cherished their home of 47 years on Woodstock Road where they raised three daughters, Catherine, Susan and Carolyn. The couple relocated to Wisconsin in 2017 in their daughter’s care. Jim and Marilyn enjoyed 54 years of marriage until Jim’s death on November 26, 2021.

Marilyn in all aspects of her life was a nurturer. As a nurse she worked for many years in plastic and reconstructive surgery. Though she had a fulfilling nursing career, her heart was at home where she aligned her volunteer time with her daughters’ activities.

Marilyn’s loves also included all things living from animals, to plants and trees. She worked closely with Green Scene, a Junior League initiative. Marilyn was also an excellent cook and many of her recipes were contributed to Waterloo community cookbooks. Marilyn found great joy in hosting gatherings for family and friends in her home. The summer tradition of a vacation to Lake Okoboji was among her most cherished memories with her family – as a child and as a mother.

Marilyn will be remembered for her warm smile and gentle demeanor.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Donald Beck, and her brother, John (Jack) Daily, and an infant brother, William Edward.

The stories of Marilyn’s life are cherished by her daughters, Cathy (Scott) Olson of Shorewood, Minnesota; Susan of Tarzana, California; and Carolyn of Madison, Wisconsin, sister-in-law Maxine Daily of Texas, and a large circle of nieces and nephews.

The family requests that memorials be shared with the Cedar Bend Humane Society or Cedar Valley Arboretum.

