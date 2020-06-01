Marilyn A. Thurm

(1935-2020)
SUMNER — Marilyn Ann Thurm, 85, of Sumner, died Sunday, May 31, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner of Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of Fredrick and Viola (Hay) Boevers. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1953. On Oct. 31, 1953, Marilyn married Vernon Thurm at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. They retired from farming in 1996, and the couple moved Sumner in May 1998. Vernon died in February 2000.
Marilyn has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek. She worked at Thermogas Co. of Sumner, H & R Block and Kid’s N Kompany. She volunteered at Sumner Community Hospital, Hillcrest Living and delivering meals on wheels.
Survivors: five children, Debra (Robert) Westendorf of Oro Valley, Ariz., Bill (Marilyn Michels) of Asbury, Doug (Sandy) Thurm of Cedar Rapids, Cindy “CJ” (Sam) Combs of Kingston, Okla., and Tom (Lisa) Thurm of Blanchard, Okla.; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Judisch of Sumner; and a brother, Ronald Boevers of Cape Coral, Fla.
Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Vernon; and a brother, Jerald Boevers.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner; burial in the church cemetery. Contact the funeral home at (563) 578-3451 to attend. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service on Friday at the church.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Marilyn enjoyed genealogy searches, bowling, Sumner Investment Club, Red Hat Ladies, card games, gardening, refinishing antiques and laughing. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, with a strong faith in God and someone who was an incredible nurturer and encourager.
