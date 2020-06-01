Marilyn A. Thurm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1935-2020)

SUMNER — Marilyn Ann Thurm, 85, of Sumner, died Sunday, May 31, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner of Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Waverly, daughter of Fredrick and Viola (Hay) Boevers. She graduated from Readlyn High School in 1953. On Oct. 31, 1953, Marilyn married Vernon Thurm at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. They retired from farming in 1996, and the couple moved Sumner in May 1998. Vernon died in February 2000.

Marilyn has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek. She worked at Thermogas Co. of Sumner, H & R Block and Kid’s N Kompany. She volunteered at Sumner Community Hospital, Hillcrest Living and delivering meals on wheels.

Survivors: five children, Debra (Robert) Westendorf of Oro Valley, Ariz., Bill (Marilyn Michels) of Asbury, Doug (Sandy) Thurm of Cedar Rapids, Cindy “CJ” (Sam) Combs of Kingston, Okla., and Tom (Lisa) Thurm of Blanchard, Okla.; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Judisch of Sumner; and a brother, Ronald Boevers of Cape Coral, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Vernon; and a brother, Jerald Boevers.