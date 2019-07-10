{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn A. Purdy

Marilyn Purdy

(1943-2019)

LA PORTE CITY -- Marilyn Ann Purdy, 76, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, July 9, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born May 25, 1943, in Waterloo, daughter of Leland and Elizabeth Bottema Raymond. She married Lee Purdy on May 25, 1963, in La Porte City.

She was a 1961 graduate of La Porte City High School and attended Gates Business College. Marilyn worked for six years as a secretary for La Porte City School Board and was bookkeeper for La Porte City Co-op/ECIC for 32 years, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, Benton Co. Porkettes, West View Cemetery Board and Bruce Township Trustees.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Philyaw of Winchester, Va., and Malinda (Shawn) Hansen of La Porte City; a son, Chad (Missie) Purdy of La Porte City; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Kelsey) Morris of West Liberty, Daniel (Anna) Philyaw of Clear Brook, Va., and Teal (Kyele) Ludemann and Stallone, Gibson and Carter Purdy, all of La Porte City, and Ashlyn Philyaw of Winchester; a great-granddaughter, Rayna Philyaw; four stepgrandchildren, Amanda Hansen of Manchester, Taylor (Kyle) Robbins of Edgewood, Bryan (Alexandra) Eriksen of Cedar Rapids and Carson Hansen of Manchester; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda (Everett) Young of Marion.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before services at church.

Memorials: may be directed to La Porte City Ambulance Service or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Marilyn enjoyed traveling with family, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

