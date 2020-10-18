Marilou Joan Barnett

May 18, 1929-October 15, 2020

Marilou Barnett, 91, Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1929 in Waterloo, Iowa to Otis and Dorothy (Edwards) Follette.

Marilou was married to Royal Barnett Sr. He who proceeds her in death.

She was a registered nurse.

Marilou was preceded in death by her husband; children, Kent Barnett, Cynthia England; sons-in-law, David Stobaugh, Vernon Daniels.Survivors include Children, Marilee Wagner, Gladstone, Missouri, Elizabeth Stobaugh, Saint Joseph, Missouri, Royal Jr. Barnett (Debra), Saint Joseph, Missouri, Caroleen Daniels, Saint Joseph, Missouri, Edward Sr. Barnett (Penny), Saint Joseph, Missouri, Timothy Barnett (Debbie), Belton, Missouri, Kevin Barnett (Jennie), Saint Joseph, Missouri; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Memorial Services 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00-7:00 P.M. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com