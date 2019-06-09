{{featured_button_text}}
Marigene Oberheu

(1952-2019)

WAVERLY -- Marigene Louise Oberheu, 67, of Grinnell, formerly of Waverly, died Wednesday, June 5, at the Grinnell Health Care Center, Grinnell.

She was born on May 5, 1952, in Waverly, daughter of Ernest C. and Eugenia Lee Oberheu.

Marigene graduated from Waverly High School in 1970 and then attended Wartburg College.

Survived by: several cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents, John and Marion (Draper) Lee, and Henry and Maria (Boeschling) Oberheu; as well as many aunts and uncles.

Services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be for an hour before services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Epilepsy research and treatment.

Marigene was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was a proud Yankees fan, especially if they were winning.

Celebrate
the life of: Marigene Oberheu
