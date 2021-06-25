Marietta Muchow (Van Wey)

Marietta Muchow passed away in Broken Arrow, OK on October 6, 2020 due to the complications of COVID-19. Marietta was born in Frankville, Iowa to Walter and Esther (Hangartner) Van Wey on November 19, 1933, the 2nd of 5 Van Wey children. Marietta attended Frankville Village School and Postville Community School. On August 12, 1951 Marietta married Keith Sander Muchow at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Marietta and Keith had 5 children: Connie, Carolyn, James, Lisa and Scott.

Marietta and Keith lived briefly in the Postville/Waukon area before moving to Waterloo, Iowa where they resided for 20+ years. Keith’s career as a commercial pilot led them to live in Broken Arrow, OK and Texas before moving to Forest City/Clear Lake, IA where both worked for Winnebago Industries. Sadly, soon after both had retired, Keith passed away from cancer on January 13, 2008. Marietta stayed in Clear Lake until failing health kept her from living alone. She then lived with her son, Jim, in Broken Arrow for several years and then lived with her daughter, Lisa, in Coweta, OK for her last few years.