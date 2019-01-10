(1923-2019)
LA PORTE CITY -- Mariellyn Runyan, 95, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, Jan. 8, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born March 5, 1923, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Harold O. and Frances W. (Black) Thune. She married Donald L. Runyan on March 1, 1944, in La Porte City. He died Feb. 25, 2003.
Mariellyn graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Upper Iowa University. She taught mathematics, Spanish and computer sciences at La Porte City High School for 30 years, retiring in 1975.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: a son, David (Sue) Runyan of Cresco; four daughters, Judy (Duane) Robinson of Earlville, Sharon (Jud) Anton of Jesup, Marleen (Tim) Darnell of Le Claire and Debra (Donald) Huck of Jesup; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; a brother, Tom (Gloria) Thune of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Janet Thune of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Dorothy Runyan of Fort Collins, Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Laura S. Kayser; a sister, Betty Joy Atchison; and a brother, Robert Thune.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at La Porte City Funeral Home, and an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo 50703; Union Schools Dollars for Scholars, 200 Adams St., La Porte City 50651; or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City 50651.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Mariellyn and Don enjoyed many summers of retirement with family and friends fishing at Lake Ida, Minn.
