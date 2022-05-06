October 6, 1936–May 4, 2022
WATERLOO-Marie Loudene (Ralston) Brown, died peacefully in her home in Waterloo at the age of 85. She loved singing, cooking, and especially her beloved cat Jenny. She also shared a love for architecture with her grandfather, notable Waterloo architect, John G. Ralston. She is survived by her sister Jodene (Rick) Rowedder of Granger, son Jeff (Denise) Brown of Hudson, daughters Joanna and Gretchen Brown of Waterloo, Todd (Penny) Brown of Clinton, and Ben (Kris) Brown of Dayton, Ohio, eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one nephew, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Murle (Cherry) Ralston, and sister, Joyce (Ralston) Rushton. There will be a brief graveside service intended for immediate family on Saturday, May 7, at 10am. Cards may be sent to Marie’s home address at 1326 Denver Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Memorials may be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Marie’s name by visiting their website at https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/donate
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.