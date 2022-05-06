WATERLOO-Marie Loudene (Ralston) Brown, died peacefully in her home in Waterloo at the age of 85. She loved singing, cooking, and especially her beloved cat Jenny. She also shared a love for architecture with her grandfather, notable Waterloo architect, John G. Ralston. She is survived by her sister Jodene (Rick) Rowedder of Granger, son Jeff (Denise) Brown of Hudson, daughters Joanna and Gretchen Brown of Waterloo, Todd (Penny) Brown of Clinton, and Ben (Kris) Brown of Dayton, Ohio, eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one nephew, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Murle (Cherry) Ralston, and sister, Joyce (Ralston) Rushton. There will be a brief graveside service intended for immediate family on Saturday, May 7, at 10am. Cards may be sent to Marie’s home address at 1326 Denver Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50702. Memorials may be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Marie’s name by visiting their website at https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/donate