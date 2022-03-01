November 1, 1929-February 26, 2022

WATERLOO-Marie Hubert Graham, 92, of Waterloo, died Sat. Feb. 26 at Birdee Cottage, Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 1, 1929 in Beresford, South Dakota, daughter of William and Marian Gillen McGuire. She married Leonard Hubert on Nov. 25, 1948 in Beresford. He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1996. She married Arthur Graham on June 25, 1996 at Blessed Sacrament, Waterloo. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Marie graduated from Beresford High School. She and her husband moved to Waterloo in 1961 and raised their family of eight. She worked as a receptionist at Waterloo Dental Associates for ten years, and later worked at Hancock Fabrics for three years.

Marie enjoyed playing Bridge and listening to music. She had a love of nature enjoying flowers being an avid bird and squirrel watcher. Marie was known for her unique sense of humor. She loved spending time with all her family and friends.

Marie’s family wishes to thank all her care-givers at Home Instead, Birdee Cottage and St. Croix Hospice for the care given to their mother.

Survived by: her children, Larry (Kellie) Hubert of Buckingham, Steve (Kelli) Hubert of Waterloo, Cheryl (Greg) Lown of Lilliwaup, Wash., Dan Hubert of Waterloo, Teresa (Dave) Holmes of Macungie, Pa., Diane (Tim) Lyons of Federal Way, Wash., and Lori (Marty) Van Horn of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husbands; a daughter, Kathy Aswegan; three brothers, Donald, Jerry, and Dennis McGuire; a sister in infancy, Dorothy Ann and one grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Thursday, March 3 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

The mass will be live streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsaramentchurch/.

Memorials: may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.