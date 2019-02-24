(1942-2019)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Marie E. Speer, 76, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Dunkerton, died Monday, Feb. 18, at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Hospice, Cedar Rapids.
She was born April 17, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Clarence C. and Betty J. (Cahoe) Speed. She attended Dunkerton Schools. Following her education, she was employed as a custodian with the Dunkerton Schools and later managed the Pony Express Convenience Store in Evansdale.
Survivors: four children, Patricia (Rick) Nepomnick of Solon, James Speer of Concord, Ga., Julie (Noel) Deitz of Dunkerton, and John (Anne) Speer of Swisher; five grandchildren, Jason (Rebekah) Russell of Stoughten, Wis., Ryan (Nikki) Russell of Belle Plaine, Shanell (Travis) Belles of Mulberry, Fla., and Emmerson Speer and Ellaine Speer, both of Swisher; five great-grandchildren, Alice and Zella Russell, Crosby Russell, and Briley and Braxton Belles; and a brother; Robert Speed of Dunkerton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Richard Speed.
Services: A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Reiff Family Center of Independence is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the St. Lukes Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Marie loved to play cards with her family and friends. She loved music and dancing.
