March 2, 2022

NASHUA-Marie Bigelow, age 93 of Nashua, IA, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua.

Friends may greet the family 4:00—7:00 p.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.