(1924-2018)
CEDAR FALLS – Marie Grace Clara Allan, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Dec. 21, at home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1924, daughter of Henry and Clara (Lobeck) Fratzke. Marie attended country school, Jesup High School and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in music.
On March 6, 1947, she married John Allan in Readlyn. Marie taught music in New Hartford, Stanley, Allison and Cedar Falls, as well as singing for churches, weddings and other events. She received a master’s degree in library science from UNI and worked as the children’s librarian for the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Survivors: two daughters, Mary Chien of Cedar Falls and Annette (Robert) Andres of Waterloo; six grandchildren, John (Jennifer) Andres of Ankeny, Lindsey (Andy) Buck of Ames, Kelly (Josh) Huck of Waterloo, Amy (Erik) Guffy of St. Paul, Minn., Sean Chien of Portland, Ore., and Kristin Chien of Cedar Falls; and nine great-grandchildren, Audriana Hardy, Madison Chien, Simon Guffy, Addison Andres, Nico Buck, Clint Uhlenhopp, Charles Andres, Lucas Buck, and Elliot Guffy.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and five brothers, Erwin, Kurt, Robert, Harold, and Ronald Fratzke.
Services: At Marie’s request a formal service will not be held. The family will gather in private to honor the life of their mother and grandmother, with burial in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials: to the Cedar Falls Public Library in memory of Marie Allan.
