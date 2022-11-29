June 26, 1936-November 27, 2022
FREDERICKSBURG-Marie Alice Schipper, 86, of Fredericksburg, formerly of Greene, passed away from congestive heart failure on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Whispering Willow Assisted Living & Memory Care in Fredericksburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Greene. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.
Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Greene is caring for Marie and her family.
