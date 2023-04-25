April 22, 2023
FAIRBANK-Marie Arlene (Bickel) Westphal, age 82, of rural Fairbank, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Visitation: 9:00-10:30 AM Thursday, April 27, 2023 with funeral services to follow at the United Methodist Church 301 Washington Street, Dunkerton, Iowa
Interment: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Lunch will be served immediately following the service in the church social hall.
