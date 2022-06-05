April 22, 1930-June 1, 2022

Marianne Joyce Nemmers, 92, of Cedar Falls died peacefully at NewAldaya Lifescapes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Cedar Rapids on April 22, 1930, daughter and sole child of Ernest A. and Mary K (Soucek) Lenk. Marianne attended West High School in Waterloo, and was a secretary at various locations, most working years spent at the University of Northern Iowa in the Business Department until her retirement in 1976. She married Richard Nemmers December 27, 1947, in Waterloo.

Marianne loved to garden, sew, and especially the game of golf! She started and played many times at Washington Park golf course, but she would be most remembered as a charter member at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls. She and the love of her life, Dick Nemmers, also owned a home in Rio Verde, AZ, where they played golf, as well. She was great at the game and had a vibrant sense of humor and personality!

Marianne is survived by two sons: Richard (Carol) Nemmers of Cedar Falls and Robert (Cheri Steen) Nemmers of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Dan) Deery of Cedar Falls; grandchildren: Ben, Jamie, Daina, Deeni, DJ, Dustin, Dylan, Deserai, Dallas and their spouses; 21 great-grandchildren; and many other beloved relatives. She as preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 58 years; and great-grandson, Eli Deery.

Her family will have a private family gathering to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society, Cedar Valley Hospice or NewAldaya Lifescapes and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.