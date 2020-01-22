(1927-2020)

WAVERLY -- Marianna Trerotola, 92, of Edina, Minn., formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, Jan. 19, at Aurora on France Senior Living in Edina, where she lived for the last two years to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

She was born March 21, 1927, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Roland and Jane (Eccles) Merner. She married Dr. John F. Trerotola on Aug. 14, 1965, in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death.

Marianna graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1945, attended the College of William and Mary for two years, and finished her education at the University of Iowa, graduating in 1949. She received her master of education degree from the National College of Education in Evanston, Ill., in 1958. Her teaching career took her around the country including Coronado, Calif., Keokuk, Iowa and St. Louis, Mo. Her final position was at the National College of Education, where she taught in their kindergarten lab school and in the Teacher Preparation Program. Marianna retired to raise her son. The family then moved to Waverly in 1972.

She was a longtime member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, PEO and was a member Alpha Delta Pi in college.

Survived by: her son, John J. and Beth (Tatinski) Trerotola of Minneapolis.