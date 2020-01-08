Marian Terry

(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Marian L. Terry, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
She was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Troy Mills, daughter of Ray and Fern (Hemphill) Forsyth. She married LeVon G. Terry on April 21, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2013.
Marian graduated from Independence High School in Independence. She worked at Rath Packing Co. before becoming a homemaker and self-employed with Amway and cake decorating.
Marian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a commander for the Women’s Auxiliary of the DAV, Chapter 32, in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: three sons, LeVon (Paula) Terry Jr. of Justin, Texas, Rex (Diane) Terry of Carter Lake and Ivan (Chantel) Penticoff-Terry of Cedar Falls; five daughters, Marianne (Chris) Yount of McCausland, Deanne Hayes of Epworth, Susanne (Daniel) Pieper of Waterloo, Lorianne (Brad) Frisbie of Washington and Dianne (Israel) Nichols of Idaho Falls; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Parks of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; grandsons, Matthew Terry and Kohbey Lawson; and a brother, Raymond Forsyth.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel and for one hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
