October 14, 1931-November 5, 2020

WATERLOO-Marian Rose Hankner, 89, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 5, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo from complications of Covid 19.

She was born October 14, 1931, in Hazelton, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy Hannan Van Vooren. She married Ralph Hankner on September 19, 1949, in Hazelton and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2006. Marian was a homemaker.

Survivors include: her son, Jerry (Kathy) Hankner of Waverly; her two daughters, Janice (Steve) Taylor of Urbandale and Jonelle (Jim Hennes) Hankner of Oxford; her four grandchildren, Mike (Anna) Hankner of Waterloo and Ben (Kara Preece) Hankner of Waterloo, Nick (Katherine) Taylor of Clive and Megan Taylor of Urbandale; her two great-grandchildren, Brooklan and Mia Hankner. She is also survived by her beloved grand dogs.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo with burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence. Public visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Request everyone attending the mass to please wear a face covering.