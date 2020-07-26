Marian R. Haaf

Marian was a beloved member of her Catholic community. She was involved in Catholic Daughters, Resurrection Choir and volunteered as a funeral planner for Saint Edward’s Church, helping families with funeral preparations at their time of loss. She was a long-time lector and communion minister. As a Befriender, Marian delivered communion and homilies to local hospitals, nursing homes and people unable to attend church services. Marian’s strength was in building relationships: she welcomed all as family. Marian’s greatest gift was to meet total strangers and treat them as old friends who walked away sharing her gift of love. Such a full life lived with a tremendous impact on her family and community ... so many lives made better by Marian and such a close family because of her.