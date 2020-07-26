Marian R. Haaf

(1928-2020)
WATERLOO – Marian Rose Haaf, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 20, at her daughter’s home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She was born January 31, 1928 in Garner, daughter of Leonard and Caroline (Rayhons) Prohaska. She married Henry Charles (Chuck) Haaf on November 8, 1949 in Duncan, Iowa. He died October 20, 1995.
Marian graduated from Garner High School. She worked in credit unions and in a number of administrative roles in Waterloo businesses culminating in her retirement from Members Mutual Oil Company in 1992.
Marian was a beloved member of her Catholic community. She was involved in Catholic Daughters, Resurrection Choir and volunteered as a funeral planner for Saint Edward’s Church, helping families with funeral preparations at their time of loss. She was a long-time lector and communion minister. As a Befriender, Marian delivered communion and homilies to local hospitals, nursing homes and people unable to attend church services. Marian’s strength was in building relationships: she welcomed all as family. Marian’s greatest gift was to meet total strangers and treat them as old friends who walked away sharing her gift of love. Such a full life lived with a tremendous impact on her family and community ... so many lives made better by Marian and such a close family because of her.
Mom’s other passions included working in her yard to create a beautiful perennial surrounding that brought joy to herself and family and friends. There were fresh tomatoes and green beans in summer.
Survivors include: Laurie (Dan) Dimond of Maplewood, Minnesota; Linda Haaf-Hobson of Royal Oaks, California; Sherry Haaf (Betty Edwards) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Nicholas Haaf of Dallas, Texas; Peg A (Steve) Schmidt of Denver, Iowa and Ted (Becky) Haaf of Shoreview, Minnesota; twelve grandchildren (Stephanie, Sarah, Caroline, Erin, Megan, Kristen, Tanasha, Melissa, Weston, Landon and Matt) and ten great grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold (Thelma) Prohaska of Clear Lake, Iowa and Robert (Doris) Prohaska of Garner, Iowa; and two sisters-in-law, Marlene (Kenny) Prohaska of Garner and Marlene (Raymond) Prohaska of Ames. She is preceded in death by: her parents: Leonard and Caroline; two sons: Daniel (Mary) Haaf of Iowa City, and David Haaf; and three brothers: Raymond and Kenny Prohaska and infant brother Leonard Prohaska.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, which may be viewed via St. Edward’s YouTube channel, www.sted.org. Entombment will be in the Mt. Olivet Mausoleum. Public visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 400 South Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50701. The rosary will be at 4 pm with visitation after and a vigil service at 7 p.m. There is a limit of 50 people at one time at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup and social distancing and masks will be required during the visitation.
Memorials may be directed to: St. Edward’s Catholic Church or Columbus High School of Waterloo Iowa.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
