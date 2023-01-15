November 21, 1938-January 9, 2023

Marian (Pete) Longacre McCart died January 9, 2023, in Cedar Falls, IA after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She died peacefully with her daughters Anne and Marian beside her.

Marian-Pete was born November 21, 1938, to Marian (Sykes) and Andrew Longacre in Exeter, NH. Her family moved around the country following her father’s career in radiation physics. She met her future husband Bruce R. McCart while attending Carleton College, Northfield, MN. They married July 8, 1961, and had a 60-year marriage. They raised three daughters and a son in Rock Island, IL.

In 1961, Marian received her M. Ed from Syracuse University and proceeded to teach and serve as a Christian Ed director. In 1984, she received her M. Div from Dubuque Seminary, and was ordained in Rock Island, IL. Pastor Pete actively served the Presbyterian Church in various roles for 35 years. She and Bruce retired in 2004, moved to Waverly, IA in 2006, and Cedar Falls, IA, in 2016.

Known as a force of kindness, Marian became involved in social causes and programs, and with Bruce, modeled for their children how to serve others. She loved her music, singing in the church choir until a month before passing. Pete and Bruce spent their days together traveling, camping, playing bridge, taking long walks, and being involved in church and college centered activities.

Marian is survived by her daughters Anne Drolet (Henry May) and Marian (Bill) Motz, son Daniel McCart, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by husband Bruce McCart, daughter Jennifer McCart, and her parents.

Like her husband, Marian reflects her value of education by donating her body for medical research. A celebration of life and interment will be in Rock Island at a later date.