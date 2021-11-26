July 19, 1924-November 22, 2021

Marian M. Christiason, 97, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities. She was born July 19, 1924, in Ceresco, NE, daughter of the late Maxie and Minnie (Gustafson) Hodgin. Marian graduated from Orange Township High School with the Class of 1941. She was married to Milo Christiason on October 31, 1942, in Kansas City, KS. Marian was a homemaker and mother until Milo’s retirement when they traveled extensively together.

Marian is survived by her children: Michele (Dennis) McFarlane and Mike (Vicky) Christiason all of Cedar Falls and Marlys Christiason of Firestone, CO; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; siblings; and many other family members and friends.

Marian’s Funeral Service will be at 2:30 pm on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with visitation prior beginning at 1:00 pm. Private burial at Elmwood Cemetery of Waterloo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation or Westminster Presbyterian Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Marian had many interests including camping, fishing, journaling and bridge. She was a speed walker a.k.a. “Road Runner”. Marian loved music, especially listening to big band and playing piano. Above all else, she cherished caring for her family.